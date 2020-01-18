Ashley Young: Inter Milan Sign Defender On Initial Six-Month Deal

Inter Milan have signed defender Ashley Young from Manchester United for £1.28m on an initial six-month deal, with an option to extend for a further season.

The 34-year-old had previously told United of his desire to join Inter and had not been involved in the club's past three games.

The deal brings an end to Young's eight-and-a-half-year stay at United.

He played 261 times for United and was club captain this season, but only started 10 league games in 2019-20.

Young, who has played 39 times for England, joined United from Aston Villa in 2011 and has been part of squads that won the Premier League in 2012-13, the FA Cup in 2015-16, and both the League Cup and Europa League in 2016-17.

Inter, who signed Romelu Lukaku from United last August and also have Alexis Sanchez on loan from the Red Devils, are second in Serie A, two points adrift of Juventus.

Under former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, they are aiming to win their first Serie A title since 2010.