Inter Allies Sign Gockel Ahortor On A Season-Long Loan Deal

Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies has completed the loan signing of central midfielder Gockel Ahortor to provide a squad boost in the ongoing season.

The player was with the Capelli Boys from 2013 to 2016 before securing a deal to Aduana Stars on the back of an impressive performance. In a period where the hardworking midfielder made 65 appearances and scored 9 goals, he established himself as a dead-ball specialist.

In a bid to strengthen their team, Inter Allies has secured the services of Gockel Ahortor on a season-long loan deal.

The highly-rated midfielder has been signed to provide stability to the midfield of the Tema-based club which has been enduring a form of inconsistencies in the Ghana Premier League.

In an interview with Inter Allies Media after the deal was completed, Gockel Ahortor said: “This club is my home and no matter how long you move on, there is always that point to come home. I am really happy to be back to my team.”