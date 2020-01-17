Kwadwo Asamoah Named Italian Serie A Team Of The Decade

Kwadwo Asamoah has been named in WhoScored’s Serie A team of the decade.

The 30-year-old made his debut in the Italian Serie A League with Udinese back in the 2008/2009 season.

Asamoah made 114 appearances for ‘The Little Zebras’ in the league before transferring to Juventus in 2012.

He played a key role in helping the Biaconeri to six consecutive Scudettos between 2013 and 2018, making a total of 118 appearances.

He joined the Inter Milan as a free agent in the summer of 2018.