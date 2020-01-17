ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are Indeed In Ghana!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
17.01.2020 Football News

Kwadwo Asamoah Named Italian Serie A Team Of The Decade

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Kwadwo Asamoah Named Italian Serie A Team Of The Decade
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Kwadwo Asamoah has been named in WhoScored’s Serie A team of the decade.

The 30-year-old made his debut in the Italian Serie A League with Udinese back in the 2008/2009 season.

Asamoah made 114 appearances for ‘The Little Zebras’ in the league before transferring to Juventus in 2012.

He played a key role in helping the Biaconeri to six consecutive Scudettos between 2013 and 2018, making a total of 118 appearances.

He joined the Inter Milan as a free agent in the summer of 2018.

117202051639-0eu2xljwwr-a781fd7f-61a8-4782-aecb-47fdc3bd1ba1.jpeg
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Sales Account Manager at Jogobu Ltd.
Sales Account Manager at Jogobu Ltd.
Sales Account Manager for short and long-term profitable business
TOP STORIES

No Appointee Will Buy State Vehicles, Others Under Me – Maha...
32 minutes ago

Mahama Promises Free Technical And Vocational Education
32 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line