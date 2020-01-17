GFA Holds Fruitful Meeting With New National Team Head Coaches

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has held a successful meeting with the newly appointed head coaches for the country’s various national teams at its secretariat today.

The meeting was to introduce the coaches to the new GFA leadership and to discuss upcoming assignments for the respective national teams. In addition, new targets set for all the new teams and objectives for the newly appointed nationals teams and management committees were discussed.

Speaking at the meeting today, the president of the GFA, Kurt Okraku has assured the national team coaches that his outlet remains committed to investing in the capacities of coaches.

“The GFA will invest in capacity building for National team coaches across board. On the other hand we are hoping the coaches and technical handlers will repay the trust reposed in them by ensuring the best players are selected to represent our nation”, he said.