GHPL: Hearts Elated With WAFA Stalemate By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Interim coach of the Hearts of Oak, Edward Nii Odoom has heap praises on his players for playing according to his instruction against West African Football Academy [WAFA].Hearts of Oak went unbeaten for the second straight match after they drew goalless at Sogakope.The Phobians managed to keep their hosts at bay but they also needed a timely save from goalkeeper Richard Attah in the 65th minute to keep them in the game.“It’s a good result for us. We came to win but draw is a result for us,” he told Asempa FM.“The players did their best but I am must praise the supporters.“I have known WAFA for a while now and my players played according to instruction.“The players made sure they do not commit mistakes but coming to Sogakope and being able to pick a point is a good result for us.“We will hope to build in this going forward,” he concluded.Hearts of Oak will b hosted by Liberty Professionals at the Carl Reindorf Park in the week five fixtures of the Ghana Premier League.The stalemate leave the Rainbow club at the 12th position with 4 points. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
