GHPL: Hearts Elated With WAFA Stalemate

Interim coach of the Hearts of Oak, Edward Nii Odoom has heap praises on his players for playing according to his instruction against West African Football Academy [WAFA].

Hearts of Oak went unbeaten for the second straight match after they drew goalless at Sogakope.

The Phobians managed to keep their hosts at bay but they also needed a timely save from goalkeeper Richard Attah in the 65th minute to keep them in the game.

“It’s a good result for us. We came to win but draw is a result for us,” he told Asempa FM.

“The players did their best but I am must praise the supporters.

“I have known WAFA for a while now and my players played according to instruction.

“The players made sure they do not commit mistakes but coming to Sogakope and being able to pick a point is a good result for us.

“We will hope to build in this going forward,” he concluded.

Hearts of Oak will b hosted by Liberty Professionals at the Carl Reindorf Park in the week five fixtures of the Ghana Premier League.

The stalemate leave the Rainbow club at the 12th position with 4 points.