RC Strasbourg Sign Majeed Waris On Loan

French Lig 1 side, RC Strasbourg has signed Majeed Waris on a half-season loan deal from FC Porto.

The club have an option of making the deal permanent for an amount of €2m should he impress.

The Ghana forward endured a torrid time with Portuguese side having joined the club from FC Lorient two seasons ago.

Waris came close to joining Spanish side Leganese but only for the deal to hit a snag due to financial disagreement over his transfer between his representatives and the La Liga campaigners.

He will now hope to gather the needed steam for his league outings with his newly employers as he looks forward to joining them on a permanent deal.