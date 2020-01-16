Great Olympics Defeat Karela United 2-0 To Record First Ghana Premier League Win

Listen to article

Great Olympics has recorded its first win of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season after defeating Karela United 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

The reinstated top-flight club has endured a difficult start to the season since returning from the lower division. In the team’s first 3 matches of the campaign, they failed to bag a single point as they sunk into the relegation zone.

In a Match Week 4 fixture of the Ghana Premier League season today, Great Olympics put up a good fight against Karela United to ensure they finished the match as victors.

A 46th-minute penalty converted by experienced midfielder Gladson Awako handed the ‘Dade Boys’ the lead before Abdul Razak Yusif put the icing on the cake on the 84th minute.

The two goals have earned Olympics its first 3 points of the season, lifting the side out of the relegation zone and into the 14th position.

The Accra-based club will hope to build on the win next weekend where they are expected to play as guests to Elmina Sharks.