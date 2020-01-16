ModernGhanalogo

16.01.2020 Football News

Fred Pappoe Gets Black Stars Appointment

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Fred Pappoe Gets Black Stars Appointment
Mr Fred Pappoe, a former Ghana Football Association has been named as a management member of the Black Stars.

The country’s football governing on Wednesday named a newly constituted management team for the senior national team.

The Accra Great Olympics chief will work under George Amoako who is the Chairman of the five-member committee.

Mr Pappoe has held a similar position during the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany. He severed from 2006 to 2011.

Below is the full list of the Committee:

  • George Amoako​ – Chairman
  • Akwasi Agyemang ​-​ Vice Chairman
  • Jones Alhassan Abu ​- ​Member
  • Sammy Kuffuor ​-​ Member​
  • Fred Pappoe​ - ​Member

