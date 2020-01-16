Fred Pappoe Gets Black Stars Appointment By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Mr Fred Pappoe, a former Ghana Football Association has been named as a management member of the Black Stars.The country’s football governing on Wednesday named a newly constituted management team for the senior national team.The Accra Great Olympics chief will work under George Amoako who is the Chairman of the five-member committee.Mr Pappoe has held a similar position during the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany. He severed from 2006 to 2011.Below is the full list of the Committee: George Amoako – Chairman Akwasi Agyemang - Vice Chairman Jones Alhassan Abu - Member Sammy Kuffuor - Member Fred Pappoe - Member Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Fred Pappoe Gets Black Stars Appointment
Mr Fred Pappoe, a former Ghana Football Association has been named as a management member of the Black Stars.
The country’s football governing on Wednesday named a newly constituted management team for the senior national team.
The Accra Great Olympics chief will work under George Amoako who is the Chairman of the five-member committee.
Mr Pappoe has held a similar position during the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany. He severed from 2006 to 2011.
Below is the full list of the Committee: