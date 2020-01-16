Stephen Appiah, Richard Kingston Kicked Out From Black Stars Technical Team

Stephen Appiah, a former Ghana skipper has lost his position on the technical team of the Ghana national team.

Appiah, who captained and qualified Ghana for its maiden World Cup in Germany served as the team manager during Kwesi Appiah’s resign as Black Stars coach has been relieved from his position.

However, Richard Kingston, who was also part of Black Stars team in Germany has also been shown the exit as the goalkeeper’s trainer for the national team.

The former Blackpool shot-stopper was also a key figure on Kwesi Appiah’s technical bench.

This massive clear-out comes following the Ghana Football Association decision to name new coaches and technical handlers for the various national teams.

It would be recalled that technical teams for the national teams were dissolved for failing to compete at the highest level. According to the Ghana FA, Kurt Okraku, the FA needed a new direction.

Below is the new technical team for the Black Stars:

Najawu Issah​ -​ Goalkeepers Coach

Dr. Christ Adomoako​ - ​Team Doctor

​Henry Martey​ -​ Welfare Officer

S. K. Ankomah​ - ​Masseur

​George Nii Anum​ Amasa -​ Masseur

Daniel Yankey​-​Equipment Officer

Suleman Zampa​-​Equipment Officer

The newly instituted Management Committee for the team comprises of: