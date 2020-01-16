CONFIRMED: George Amoako Named Black Stars Management Committee Chairman

The Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, George Amoako has been named as the management committee chairman of the Black Stars.

This is part of the Ghana Football Association process of restructuring of the various national teams.

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association dissolved the technical directorate for the various national teams.

According to the FA, the various national teams have not been competitive.

The veteran football administrator who is the part of the Executive Council of the Ghana FA will now manage the Black Stars.

CK Akunnor, who worked with George Amoako at Asante Kotoko will now work together again at the Black Stars.

Mr George Amoako will be hoping to work in harmony to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The newly instituted Management Committee for the team comprises of: