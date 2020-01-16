GHPL: Kwesi Arthur Lights Up Accra Sports Stadium In Legon Cities, Ashgold Stalemate [PHOTOS]

Rapper Kwesi Arthur was the star of the show on Wednesday night as Legon Cities faced Ashgold in a midweek Premier League game.

The match ended 0-0 but Kwesi Arthur’s performance will keep fans talking about the game long after tonight.

A typically energetic performance from the star at half-time kept fans on their feet, long after the two teams had left the field.

Rather than keep them at bay, Kwesi Arthur embraced the enthusiasm of the crowd, joining them in the stands as he rolled through his hit songs.

His performance, captured by citinewsroom.com‘s Yaw Antwi Owusu was certainly consolation for a lack of goals in the game.

Legon Cities have knocked it out of the park with both Shatta Wale and Kwesi Arthur’s performances.

If they can get the results to match, it will most definitely be a fine season for them.

See more photos of Kwesi Arthur’s performance below