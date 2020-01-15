ModernGhanalogo

15.01.2020 Football News

GFA Names Ben Fokuo As U-27 Head Coach

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The Ghana Football Association has named Ben Fokuo as Head Coach for National Under 17 team, the Black Starlets.

He will be assisted by Ntow Gyan as Assistant 1 and Hamza Mohammed as Assistant 2

  • Other members of the Technical Team are:

1. George Owu ​- ​Goalkeepers Trainer
2. Yusif Andani ​- ​Team Doctor.
3. Jacob Nettey ​-​ Physical Trainer
4. Sheriff Sulley ​- ​Welfare Officer
5. Baba Aluta ​- ​Equipment Officer
The GFA has also named a Management Committee for the team.

GFA Vice Chairman Mark Addo is the Chairman and John Ansah is the Vice-Chairman.

  • Other members are:

1. Osei Tutu Agyemang​-​Member
2. Odeneho Kwaku Appiah ​-​Member
3. Abubakar Nallah​-​Member
