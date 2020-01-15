GFA Names Ben Fokuo As U-27 Head Coach

The Ghana Football Association has named Ben Fokuo as Head Coach for National Under 17 team, the Black Starlets.

He will be assisted by Ntow Gyan as Assistant 1 and Hamza Mohammed as Assistant 2

Other members of the Technical Team are:

1. George Owu ​- ​Goalkeepers Trainer

2. Yusif Andani ​- ​Team Doctor.

3. Jacob Nettey ​-​ Physical Trainer

4. Sheriff Sulley ​- ​Welfare Officer

5. Baba Aluta ​- ​Equipment Officer

The GFA has also named a Management Committee for the team.

GFA Vice Chairman Mark Addo is the Chairman and John Ansah is the Vice-Chairman.

Other members are:

1. Osei Tutu Agyemang​-​Member

2. Odeneho Kwaku Appiah ​-​Member

3. Abubakar Nallah​-​Member