GFA Gives Ghana U-17 Coaching Job To Ben Fokuo

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Ben Fokuo as the new head coach for the National Under 17 team, the Black Starlets.

The new manager will be working with Ntow Gyan and Hamza Mohammed as his assistant 1 and assistant 2 respectively.

Other members of the Technical Team are:

1. George Owu ​- ​Goalkeepers Trainer

2. Yusif Andani ​- ​Team Doctor.

3. Jacob Nettey ​-​ Physical Trainer

4. Sheriff Sulley ​- ​Welfare Officer

5. Baba Aluta ​- ​Equipment Officer

The GFA has also named a Management Committee for the team. GFA Vice Chairman Mark Addo is the Chairman and John Ansah is the Vice-Chairman.

Other members are:

1. Osei Tutu Agyemang​-​Member

2. Odeneho Kwaku Appiah ​-​Member

3. Abubakar Nallah​-​Member

