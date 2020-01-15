Kwadwo Asamoah Lauds Inter Milan Teammates After Coppa Italia Progress By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO Ghana ace, Kwadwo Asamoah has hailed Inter Milan teammates as they hammered Cagliari 4-1 at the San Siro in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 on Tuesday.A Romelu Lukaku brace and solos from Borja Valero and Andrea Ranocchia was more than enough to ensure the Nerazzurri made it to the quarter-finals.“Great win,” the 31-year old posted on Twitter.The 30-year-old is still nursing a knee injury that has limited him to just one appearance in more than two months and a return date has not been ascertained.In Asamaoh’s absence, Cristiano Biraghi has regularly played at left wing-back. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
