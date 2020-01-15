Kwadwo Asamoah Lauds Inter Milan Teammates After Coppa Italia Progress

Ghana ace, Kwadwo Asamoah has hailed Inter Milan teammates as they hammered Cagliari 4-1 at the San Siro in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 on Tuesday.

A Romelu Lukaku brace and solos from Borja Valero and Andrea Ranocchia was more than enough to ensure the Nerazzurri made it to the quarter-finals.

“Great win,” the 31-year old posted on Twitter.

The 30-year-old is still nursing a knee injury that has limited him to just one appearance in more than two months and a return date has not been ascertained.

In Asamaoh’s absence, Cristiano Biraghi has regularly played at left wing-back.