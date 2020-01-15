CK Akunnor Is Unfit For Black Stars Job - Mohammed Amin Lamptey

Renowned sports journalist, Mohammed Amin Lamptey has questioned the criteria used in appointing Charles Akonnor as head coach of the Black Stars.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday appointed Charles Akonnor as its new national team coach.

The former Asante Kotoko trainer stepped down from his role as an assistant coach of the team following the departure of Kwesi Appiah early this month.

Appiah’s contract was not renewed after two and a half years of being in charge.

However, Amin Lamptey believes there are many local coaches with rich resumé than the former VfL Wolfsburg captain.

“We should know the criteria and conditions under which CK Akunnor was appointed because we have equally good coaches who are better than him to do the job,” Lamptey told Happy FM.

“We can’t compare him to Maxwell Konadu, Sellas Tetteh or Ibrahim Tanko.”

Akonnor made 41 appearances for Ghana and scored 12 goals.

He captained the Black Stars after the retirement of Abedi Pele. He participated in four Africa Cup of Nations; 1994, 1996, 1998 and 2000.

His coaching started at Sekondi XI Wise in 2009. His big move came almost immediately as he was signed on as the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak in 2012.

He then went on to join Dreams FC before Ashantigold and Asante Kotoko.