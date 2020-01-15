Coach Samuel Boadu Names His 18-Man Squad For Kotoko Clash Today

Head coach for Medeama Sporting Club (SC), Samuel Boadu has named his final 18-man squad for their clash against Kumasi Asante Kotoko in midweek in the Ghana Premier League.

The Tarkwa-based side has been phenomenal since the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season started. In the first 3 matches of the campaign, the Yellow and Mauves have managed to pick up 7 points and is one of a few clubs that remain unbeaten.

They are now billed for a titanic encounter with Asante Kotoko on Match Week 4 of the Ghanaian top-flight on Wednesday, January 15, 20202.

Ahead of the big game, coach Samuel Boadu has named his 18-man squad for the challenge against the wounded Porcupine Warriors.

Medeama’s 18-man squad to face Asante Kotoko below.

1. Eric Antwi, 2. Yaw Ansah, 3. Samuel Appiah, 4. Meshack Odoom, 5. Philip Osei, 6. Ali Outtarra, 7. Agyin Daniel, 8. Ibrahim Yaro, 9. Richard Boadu, 10. Micheal Yeboah, 11. Joseph Cudjoe, 12. Adjei Boakye, 13. Agyenim Boateng, 14. Prince Opoku, 15. Nana Kofi Babil, 16. Ebenezer Ackhabi, 17. Joseph Tetteh Zutah, 18. Kwasi Donsu