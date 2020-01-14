GFA Appoints Ibrahim Tanko As New Black Stars B Head Coach
By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2 HOURS AGO
GFA Appoints Ibrahim Tanko As New Black Stars B Head Coach
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Ibrahim Tanko as the new head coach for the Black Stars B team.
The former Black Stars player was the head coach for the Black Meteors team before the Ghana FA decided to dissolve all technical teams of the various national teams.
In a press release today, the former assistant coach to coach Kwesi Appiah at the senior national team level has been handed the coaching job at the Black Stars B level.
He replaces Maxwell Konadu who is now working as the head coach for Ghana Premier League giant Kumasi Asante Kotoko.
Coach Ibrahim Tanko is set to work with Prince Owusu and Godwin Attram as his assistants.
The other members on the newly formed technical team of the Black Stars B include:
Joseph Akeem Anyagre - Goalkeepers Coach
Prince Pamboe - Team Doctor
Edmund Ackah - Welfare Officer
Justice Kofi Mensah - Equipment Officer
Emmanuel Armah - Physical Trainer
Zakari Abdulai - Masseur
Tijani Mumuni - Equipment Officer.
The GFA has also named a Management Committee for the Black Stars ‘B’ as follows:
Tony Aubyn - Chairman
Alhaji Yahaya Sadugu - Vice Chairman
Takyi Arhin - Member
Kwesi Adu - Member
Terry Maxwell Aidan - Member