Paa Kwesi Fabin Appointed Ghana U-23 Head Coach

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed experienced youth coach Paa Kwesi Fabin as the new head coach of the National U-23 team, the Black Meteors.
The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko manager will be working alongside Akakpo Patron as his assistant while Ben Owu takes up the role of the goalkeeper's trainer.
Below are the other members of the new technical team announced by the Ghana FA today:
Andrew Ayim - Team Doctor Albert K. Evedzi - Physiotherapist Ablade Kumah - Welfare Officer Emmanuel Opoku - Equipment Officer. Meanwhile, the GFA has additionally formed a Management Committee for the Black Meteors. That committee will be chaired by Frederick Acheampong with Frederick Moore playing the role of vice-chairman.
Other members include the following. Frederick Boateng - Member George Aforklenyuie - Member Nana Adu Abankro Acheampong - Member
