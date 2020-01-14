Medeama SC v Kotoko: Maxwell Konadu Names 18-Man Squad For Tarkwa Trip

Head coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu has named his final 18-man squad for their crucial meeting with Medeama Sporting Club (SC) in midweek.

The two giants of Ghana football will lock horns in a mouthwatering encounter on Wednesday afternoon in a Match Week 4 fixture of the recently started 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

The Porcupine Warriors have started the campaign well but now go up against Medeama SC side that has one of the best records in the division. The Yellow and Mauves have remained unbeaten after 3 matches and will have home advantage when they host the Reds tomorrow.

Ahead of the titanic meeting, Coach Maxwell Konadu has settled on a strong team for the trip to the Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa.

Below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers:

Felix Annan, Kwame Baah

Defenders:

Agyemang Badu, Christopher Nartey, Imoro Ibrahim, Wahab Adams, Patrick Yeboah, Habib Mohammed.

Midfielders:

Kingsley Osei Effah, Justice Blay, Kwame Adom Frimpong, Mathew Anim Cudjoe, Martin Antwi, Augustine Okrah, Emmanuel Gyamfi.

Strikers: Richard Arthur, Naby Keita, Sogne Yacouba.