14.01.2020 Football News

Berekum Chelsea Sign 'Evergreen' Jordan Opoku

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Berekum Chelsea have announced re-signing midfielder Jordan Opoku on a permanent deal.

The veteran midfielder was available on a free transfer after leaving Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the end of the season.

Opoku first signed for the Berekum-based side in 2011 after returning from Albania where he played for six months.

He featured for the club in the 2012 CAF Champions League and helped them reach the Group stage.
