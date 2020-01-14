ModernGhanalogo

14.01.2020 Football News

GHPL: Kwesi Arthur To Perform At Legon Cities FC Clash With Ashgold

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior is popularly known as Kwesi Arthur will perform before the kickoff of Legon Cities FC encounter with Ashanti Gold SC.

The Royals will host the Miners at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday four fixtures of the Ghana Premier League.

The club are in search of their first win of the ongoing campaign.

Arthur is currently considered one of the best young artists in Ghana and Africa.

He was nominated for Best International Act at the 2018 BET Awards.

Already, Management of Legon Cities billed for reigning Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale to perform in their first home game against Asante Kotoko weeks ago.
