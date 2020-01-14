Robin Polley Set To Join FC Dordrecht On Loan From ADO Den Haag

Ghanaian defender Robin Polley is set to seal a short-term loan move to Dutch Eerste Divisie side FC Dordrecht from ADO Den Haag according to SportsworldGhana.com.

Polley 21, will be shipped to the second tier side by ADO Den Haag new manager Alan Pardew for the rest of the season as part of his development.

FC Dordrecht are currently struggling in the Eerste Divisie and their coach Cláudio Braga has requested for the services of the Ghanaian international to help them survive relegation.

The son of former Ghana international Prince Polley who featured for the Black Meteors at the Caf U23 Cup of Nations in Egypt last year will be hoping to excel more at the Arena/Stadium: GN Bouw Stadion before returning to his parent club ADO Deen Haag to command more playing time come next season.