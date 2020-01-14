ModernGhanalogo

14.01.2020 Football News

GFA Refers Asante Kotoko Supporters Leader Nii Darko To Ethics Committee

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The Ghana Football Association has referred a known supporters leader and Member of Asante Kotoko’s Greater Accra Supporters media team, Seth Nii Darko to the Ethics Committee.

The GFA received a complaints on alleged comments made by Mr. Seth Nii Darko before and after the Match day Three game between Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday 12th January, 2020.

Mr. Darko allegedly made defamatory comments against the referee for the match of Mr. Charles Bulu and the President of the GFA, Mr. Kurt E.S Okraku.

The GFA received an official complaint from Referee Charles Bulu on the alleged defamatory comments made by Mr. Darko in a news article published on 9th January, 2020.

The GFA has also received a video recording in which Mr. Darko made allegations against the GFA President and the referee.

The complaint has been submitted and supporting materials have been submitted to the Ethics Committee for investigation and adjudication.
