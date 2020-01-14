Baba Yara Shooting: Kotoko Chief Accuse GFA Boss Of Masterminding Chaos [VIDEO]

Great Accra Circles Public Relations Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nii Darko has accused the Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku of being the brain behind the ugly scene at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

A fan of Kotoko was sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital when he was shot with a rubber bullet by a police officer.

Supporters of the club were unhappy with the decision of centre referee, Charles Bulu.

The Ghana Football Association and the National Sports Authority have condemned the barbaric act at the Stadium.

However, according to Nii Darko, the Kurt Okraku’s led FA is running an anti-campaign against the club.

“It looks as if they came in for a purpose,” he told Kessben FM.

“Some of us will be vindicated because we know that Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku has something bad against Asante Kotoko. We said it right from the beginning when he came to office and we all witnessing it.

“We know where all these management members of the FA are coming from, we know their plans and everything they have in mind. They came to destroy Kotoko before we travel to Tarkwa on Wednesday,” he added.

Video below...



The supporter, who has been identified as Augustine Opoku is currently undergoing a treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

Kotoko will be hosted by Medeama SC in the matchday four fixtures in Tarkwa.