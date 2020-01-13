GPL Match Week 4: Legon Cities FC Unveil Ticket Prices For Ashanti Gold Clash

Listen to article

Legon Cities FC has announced the ticket prices for their clash against Obuasi Ashanti Gold on Match Week 4 of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

The two top-flight clubs have been billed for a mouth-watering encounter in mid-week in a game that will be played under floodlight at the iconic Accra Sports Stadium.

Ahead of the big match, Legon Cities FC has today announced the gate fees for the match. Tickets for the Popular stand will be sold at GH¢10 while the Center Line will go for GH¢15.

Meanwhile, the tickets for the Upper and Lower VIP section will be sold at GH¢25.

The match between Legon Cities FC and Obuasi Ashanti Gold will be played on Wednesday and will kick off at 19:00GMT.