13.01.2020 Football News

2019/2020 GHPL: StarTimes Announce Matches To Be Aired On Match Week 4

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Broadcast giant, StarTimes Ghana has announced the matches that will be telecasted on television on Match Week 4 of the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

The Chinese-owned media organization was awarded the television right of the Ghanaian top-flight as well as the FA Cup competition for five years in a deal that will see the Ghana Football Association (GFA) earning $5.25 US Dollars.

Ahead of Match Week 4 of the Ghana Premier League, StarTimes has announced that they will telecast 3 matches on the Matchday.

Games that will be aired on StarTimes include the match between Great Olympics and Karela United in Accra, Legon Cities FC against Ashanti Gold [both matches to be played on Wednesday, January 15, 2020], as well as the clash between Inter Allies and Elmina Sharks on Thursday.

All matches will be live on the ADEPA Channel of StarTimes with one game expected to be aired on free-to-air channel Max TV,

