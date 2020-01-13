GFA Ready To Cooperate With Ghana Police To Investigate Baba Yara Stadium Incident

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released a statement this evening expressing its readiness to cooperate with the Ghana Police Service to investigate the alleged shooting incident at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

At the end of a Match Week 3 fixture between Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea, one supporter had to be rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds.

While it is reported that the fan was shot by a Police officer on duty at the match venue, further investigation is being conducted to ascertain what really happened.

In a press statement from the Ghana Police, they have stated that they are committed to investigating the alleged shooting incident at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

In a response to the statement from the security service, General Secretary of the GFA, Prosper Harisson Addo says the country’s football governing body welcomes the news and will cooperate throughout the investigation period.

“We welcome the statement by the Ghana Police and we have taken note of the steps they have taken so far, including their commitment to investigate what happened”, he said as quoted on www.ghanafa.org.

He added, “As we review reports of our officials and conduct our own inquest, we will also cooperate with the Police and assist them in their investigations.".

“As the Police statement requested, we want to also urge the general public; especially football participants who were at the stadium to submit any evidence in their possession to assist the Police in their investigations to get to the bottom of this unfortunate incident."

Meanwhile, the Police officer who allegedly shot the supporter has been interdicted on the instruction of the Regional Commander, pending investigation.