GHPL: Liberty Professionals Disappointed With Stalemate With Medeama

Liberty Professionals head trainer, David Ocloo has expressed his disappointment at his side’s draw with Medeama in the Ghana Premier League last weekend.

The Scientific Soccer lads were hoping to record their first win of the campaign after two successive draws in their opening two games, but were guilty of squandering several goal-scoring opportunities, and ended up with just a point in a 1-1 draw.

“It’s unfortunate we had to draw today, but this is football,” he said.

”I think we weren’t up there psychologically. We were not able to maintain our concentrate and it cost us.”

Liberty, who are currently 10th on the league table, will travel to Cape Coast next, to take on Ebusua Dwarfs.