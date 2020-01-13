Four Bullets Removed From Kotoko Fan's Head

A management member of Asante Kotoko, Nana Kwame Dankwah has confirmed that four bullets have been removed from the head of Kotoko fan who was shot on Sunday.

Following the Kotoko's first home defeat at their own turf, supporters took the law to express their displeasure to referee Charles Bulu for some decisions.

However, a police fired bullet into the crowd to calm the situation.

"The supporter who was shot by the police after yesterday's game is a driver and he's responding well to treatment.

"Four bullets have been removed from his head but God being so good, he is now talking." he told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM."

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association and the National Sports Authority have condemned the incident that occurred on Sunday and say they will deal We'll deal ruthlessly with any club or official who breached our regulations and disciplinary code.

The supporter has been identified as Augustine Opoku.

However, reports have also emerged that the supporter is likely to lose his right eye.