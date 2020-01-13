William Amponsah Of UEW Sets New Record Again In 10,000m At GUSA

Listen to article

The 26th Ghana Universities Sports Association (GUSA) games has entered day six with more electrifying display from the eleven public Universities of Ghana.

The University of Education, Winneba's, William Amponsah yesterday set a new record of 29:53 to surpass the 32:29 set by Malik Yakubu of University of Cape Coast two years ago in 10, 000 meters with an incredible race.

The following are an update from day 6 of the GUSA competition underway at Legon.

Day 6 Friday 10th January, 2020.

Athletics

200m Men

1. UCC

2. UEW

3. UDS

4. UG

800m Men

1. UEW

2. UG

3. UDS

4. UCC

10, 000m Men

1. UEW

2. UCC

3. UG

4. UEW

4×100m Men

1. UDS

2. UG

3. UCC

4. KNUST

800m Women

1. UCC

2. UDS

3. UDS

4. UEW

4×100 Women

1. UDS

2. UCC

3. UG

4. KNUST

Discus Women

1. UEW

2. UG

3. UEW

Shot put Women

1. UEW

2. UEW

3. UDS

Handball Men

UEW 50 vs UHAS 12

UG 55 vs UMaT 5

Soccer Men

UEW 3 vs UMaT 0

UCC 0 vs UPSA 1

Medals Table for Team UEW

1. William Amponsah (Gold 5000m)

2. Acheampong El Shaddai (Gold shot put Women)

3. Baah Charles (Gold 1500m)

4. Goalball (Gold Men)

5. 4×400m (Men Gold)

6. Owusu Gad (400m Men Gold)

7. William Amponsah (10,000m Gold)

8. Baah Charles (800m Men Gold)

9.Discus (Men Gold)

10. Discus (Women Gold)

11. Faustina Owusu (silver shot put)

12. Horia Hana (silver high jump)

13. Appiah Sandra (silver 100m hurdles)

14. Ibrahim Mariama (silver Tennis singles)

15. 200m Men (silver)

16. High Jump (Women silver)

17. 5000m (Women silver)

18. Tennis Women doubles(silver)

19. Tennis Men doubles (silver)

20. Fuseini Ibrahim (Bronze (100m)

21. Bernard Ashitey Armaah (Bronze Tennis singles)

22. Ibrahim Mustapha (Bronze 110m finals)

23. Goalball (Women Bronze)

24. Discus (Women Bronze)

25. 400m Hurdles (Women Bronze)

Breakdown of Medals for Team UEW

Gold 10

Silver 9

Bronze 6

Update by King Batuka (Media)