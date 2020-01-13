GHPL: We Will Work Hard To Achieve Our Targets - Hearts of Oak CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore has maintained that they will work hard to achieve their ambitions despite a difficult start of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.

The Phobian picked their first points of the season by beating Ebusua Dwarfs 2:0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

“Hearts of Oak will work hard to achieve its aims and ambitions,” he said.

“We are focused and determined. We are doing all we can behind the scenes to ensure we do achieve our target and I know the technical team are working hard to turn things around.

“All the player are training hard. We have to plan well because when you do that you will avoid bad performance.

“Hearts of Oak is the biggest club in the country and if you are the best, there some aspiration you set for yourself.

"We are working hard because every club is working hard and there is only one club who will win the league and every club want to win the trophy but when we work hard, plan well and stay together we will achieve our aim,” he added.