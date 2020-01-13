ModernGhanalogo

13.01.2020 Football News

GFA Condemns Unfortunate Incidents At Baba Yara Stadium

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
GFA Condemns Unfortunate Incidents At Baba Yara Stadium
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Ghana Football Association has learnt with extreme disappointment the unfortunate incidents at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi during the Ghana Premier League match between Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

We are saddened by reports of injuries to football fans and the hospitalization of a fan, following an alleged gun shooting incident.

Our profound sympathy goes to the injured, and we pray for a speedy recovery.

The Ghana Football Association takes a dim view of violence at all league centres across the country and totally condemns what may have precipitated the unfortunate development at the Baba Yara Stadium.

While we conduct our own inquest from our designated matchday officials to find out the exact cause of the unfortunate incidents, we call on the Police Service to also conduct a thorough investigation, especially on the alleged shooting incident.

The GFA wishes to assure the general public that it has zero-tolerance for violence, and in accordance with our regulations, will deal ruthlessly with any official or club that is found to have breached our GFA Regulations and GFA Disciplinary Code.

Once again, we wish the injured speedy recovery.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
