GFA To Deal With Any Match Official Or Club Found Culpable In Violence At Baba Yara

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has stressed that it will deal ruthlessly with any match official or club found to be culpable in the violent incident that occurred at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

A Match Week 3 fixture between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea ended with a supporter fighting for his life in a pool of blood after he was reportedly shot by a Police officer.

While the details of what happened continue to be sketchy, a post on the Twitter page of the Porcupine Warriors has confirmed that the injured supporter is still alive and receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

In a press release to react to the violent incident, the Ghana FA has noted that it will deal with any match official or club that will be found responsible to have breached the rules of the body.

“The GFA wishes to assure the general public that it has zero-tolerance for violence, and in accordance with our regulations, will deal ruthlessly with any official or club that is found to have breached our GFA Regulations and GFA Disciplinary Code”, the statement said.

Meanwhile, it has called on the Police to do a thorough investigation to get to the bottom of the matter as it opines that it will also look into the issue because it totally condemns what happened.