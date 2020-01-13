VIDEO: Watch Highlights Of Hearts Of Oak’s 2-1 Win Against Ebusua Dwarfs

Hearts of Oak finally recovered from two successive defeats at the beginning of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season to beat Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

In a Match that the Phobians needed to win to earn their first 3 points of the season, they did not disappoint their fans and cruised past their opponent to climb out of the relegation zone.

A well-taken free-kick from Joseph Esso in the first half plus a sumptuous strike from Kofi Kordzi from another free-kick position in the second half was enough to secure all points for the home team.

Though Albert Ato Hammond got a consolation for Dwarfs, it was not enough to salvage anything from the match for them at the end of the 90 minutes.

Watch highlights of the Match Week 3 fixture between Hearts of Oak and Ebusua Dwarfs below.