PL: Augero Hits Hat-Trick As Man City Thrash Aston Villa

Listen to article

Sergio Aguero scored his 12th hat-trick to become the highest overseas goalscorer in Premier League history in rampant Manchester City's six-goal hammering of struggling Aston Villa.

The Argentine moved level - and then past - Thierry Henry, before joining Frank Lampard on 177 goals in England's top flight.

Only three men - Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andy Cole - are still ahead of him on the all-time Premier League list. Aguero's number of hat-tricks is a Premier League record.

It was part of a merciless City performance as they took apart a Villa side who were suffering their worst defeat since Liverpool beat them at 6-0 at Villa Park in February 2016 and have dropped into the relegation zone.

Riyad Mahrez scored the first two, with Gabriel Jesus splitting Aguero's double just before half-time.

The result leaves City second, the highest position they have occupied following a full round of matches since the beginning of November, although they remain 14 points behind leaders Liverpool, having played a game more.