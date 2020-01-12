Ghana Junior Tennis Team Begins Events On Bright Note

The National junior tennis team began the team event in the ongoing ITF/CAT West and Central Africa Junior Championship on a bright note as the 14 boys and girls and the 16 all won the matches at the Omnisports Lomé, Togo.

The boys 14 took on Ivory Coast and won 3-0. Top seed Abubakari Yakubu Lea, defeating Ivorian Seays Yves 6-3,6-2. No.2 seed Lameck Bagerbaseh also ousted the Ivorian No.2 seed Moyr Lucas Nadal Koffi 6-2,6-3. In the doubles events, Abubakari Yakubu partnered with Raphael Nii Ankrah to oust Ivory Coast’s Segys Yves and Moye Lucas Nadal Koffi 6-4,6-3. The boys 14 and under will play Sierra Leone in their second game.

In the girls 14 and under, Ghana won 3-0 against Sierra Leone. No.2 seed Sisu Tomegah defeated Sierra Leone’s Sarah Bangura 6-2,6-3 followed by No.1 seed Shika Mckorley beating Sierra Leone’s Tatu Conteh 6-4,6-1.

In the doubles events: Tracy Ampah partnered Sisu Tomegah to win 6-2,6-0 over Tatu Conteh and Marima Kamara. The girls 14 and under team will face Ivory Coast in the second group game.

However, in the boy’s 16 and under, Ghana won 2-1 over Sierra Leone with Richard Okine surpassing Sierra Leone’s Gibrilla Kanu 6-3,6-4. No.1 seed Desmond Ayaaba also beat the Sierra Leone’s Aziz Jalloh 7-5,6-3. But the partnership between Ishmael Nii Nortey Dowuona and Richard did not work out as the Ghanaian duo lost in the super tiebreak to Sierra Leone’s Gibrilla Kanu and Aziz Jalloh. The boys 16 will hold Nigeria in their second group game.

In the girls 16 and under, team Ghana lost 0-3 to Togo. Lawrencial Manu lost to Adjiwanou Kekeli 3-6,2-6. Yayrah Komashie also lost to Dermane Ischane 2-6,5-7. In the doubles events, Sekina Adam and Yayrah Komashie lost to Dermane Ischane and Adjiwanou kekeli 0-6,2-6. The girls under 16 team will battle it out with Ivory Coast.