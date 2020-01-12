Eben Gyimah Wins 2020 GUSA Games High Jump Gold With New Record

Listen to article

Ebenezer Gyimah of the University of Ghana (UG) grabbed gold in the high jump (men category) and set a new record of 2.05m.

The record was then in the name of Frank Ennin in 217 at UCC on 2.04m.

The 2020 GUSA Games has really been a great event, as many records have been broken.

It also proves that more youth are getting interested in sports, especially athletics and it is about time that the Ministry of Youth & Sports and the National Sports Authority (NSA) build more sports infrastructure and encourage more people to engage in sporting activities.