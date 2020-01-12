Hearts Of Oak’s Starting Eleven Against Dwarfs; Esso Stars Upfront With Kordzi

Ahead of Hearts of Oak’s clash against Ebusua Dwarfs this afternoon, head coach Edward Nii Odoom has named a strong starting eleven to try and record a first win in the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

After successfully registering Richard Attah, the new signing gets to start his first match in post for the Phobians. Left-back Richard Denkyi keeps his place from the last match against Medeama SC and will be helped in defense by Mohammed Alhassan and Captain Fatawu Mohammed.

New signing Frederick Ansah has been unleased in midfield alongside Benjamin Afutu while star man Joseph Esso is handed a role in attack to provide support for striker Kofi Kordzi.

Hearts of Oak and Ebusua Dwarfs are both poised for action and will look to bag their first 3 points of the season.

The crucial match will kick off at 15:00GMT at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Below is Hearts of Oak’s starting eleven for the match.

Richard Attah (G), Fatawu Mohammed (C), Frederick Ansah, William Denkyi, Benjamin Afutu, Joseph Esso, Kojo Obeng Jnr, Robert Addo Sowah, Mohammed Alhassan, Kofi Kordzi, Umar Manaf.