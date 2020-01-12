GUSA GAMES: UEW’s William Amponsah Wins 2nd Gold

Listen to article

University of Education, Winneba athlete William Amponsah once again set another record in the men’s 10,000m.

William Amponsah who is already making waves in the ongoing Ghana Universities Sports Association Games in Legon, Accra has set another record in the men’s 10,000m race after he displayed a sublime performance in day three of the athletics championships.

The old record which was set by UCC’s Malik Yakubu two years ago was 32:29 mins before Amponsah shattered it and set a new one of 29:53 mins.

Amponsah, who doubles as a 5,000m and 10,000m runner, sets records in both events and he is so far the only athlete who has achieved such a feat currently.

UEW currently has 10 gold medals in athletics after day three hope’s to add more before the competition comes to end.