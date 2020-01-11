GHPL: Great Olympics Sign Goalkeeper Ernest Sowah

Listen to article

Accra Great Olympics have signed experienced shot-stopper Ernest Sowah on a free transfer.

Sowah was available on a free after leaving giants Hearts of Oak and his registration was stitched up on Friday.

But terms and duration on his contract remain unknown.

He was linked with a move to Nigerian Professional Football League side Heartland FC last year.

The 31-year-old previously played for DR Congo outfit Don Bosco after leaving Berekum Chelsea following an impressive showcase in the 2012 CAF Champions League Group stage.

Sowah spent three seasons at Asante Kotoko before joining Hearts of Oak.