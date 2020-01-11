ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today’s Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.01.2020 Football Transfers

GHPL: Great Olympics Sign Goalkeeper Ernest Sowah

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
GHPL: Great Olympics Sign Goalkeeper Ernest Sowah
Listen to article

Accra Great Olympics have signed experienced shot-stopper Ernest Sowah on a free transfer.

Sowah was available on a free after leaving giants Hearts of Oak and his registration was stitched up on Friday.

But terms and duration on his contract remain unknown.

He was linked with a move to Nigerian Professional Football League side Heartland FC last year.

The 31-year-old previously played for DR Congo outfit Don Bosco after leaving Berekum Chelsea following an impressive showcase in the 2012 CAF Champions League Group stage.

Sowah spent three seasons at Asante Kotoko before joining Hearts of Oak.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

Husbands Need Jobs, Not New Register - Hannah Bisiw Jabs Aku...
4 hours ago

Publish The Names Of Togolese In Voters' Register - Haruna I...
4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line