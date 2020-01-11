Coach Samuel Boadu Names Medeama’s Starting Lineup For Liberty Match

Head coach for Medeama Sporting Club (SC), Samuel Boadu has named a strong starting eleven to face Liberty Professionals in the Ghana Premier League this afternoon.

The two top-flight clubs will go head to head at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf in the first match of Match Week 3 of the competition.

As the Yellow and Mauves search for a third win of the season, head coach Samuel Boadu has named a very formidable side that sees the experienced Kwasi Donsu starting his first match of the season.

In attack, in-form Prince Opoku Agyemang who has scored 3 goals in two matches for Medeama SC has also been given a starting role.

The match will kick off at 15:00GMT.

Medeama SC’s starting lineup for the Liberty Professionals match:

Eric Ofori Antwi (G), Samuel Appiah, Philip Osei, Daniel Egyin, Ali Outtara, Richard Boadu, Agyenim Boateng, Adjei Boakye, Prince Opoku, Kwasi Donsu, Ebenezer Ackhabi.