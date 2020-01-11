Coach Samuel Boadu Names Medeama’s Starting Lineup For Liberty Match By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Head coach for Medeama Sporting Club (SC), Samuel Boadu has named a strong starting eleven to face Liberty Professionals in the Ghana Premier League this afternoon. The two top-flight clubs will go head to head at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf in the first match of Match Week 3 of the competition.As the Yellow and Mauves search for a third win of the season, head coach Samuel Boadu has named a very formidable side that sees the experienced Kwasi Donsu starting his first match of the season.In attack, in-form Prince Opoku Agyemang who has scored 3 goals in two matches for Medeama SC has also been given a starting role.The match will kick off at 15:00GMT.Medeama SC’s starting lineup for the Liberty Professionals match:Eric Ofori Antwi (G), Samuel Appiah, Philip Osei, Daniel Egyin, Ali Outtara, Richard Boadu, Agyenim Boateng, Adjei Boakye, Prince Opoku, Kwasi Donsu, Ebenezer Ackhabi. Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
Coach Samuel Boadu Names Medeama’s Starting Lineup For Liberty Match
Head coach for Medeama Sporting Club (SC), Samuel Boadu has named a strong starting eleven to face Liberty Professionals in the Ghana Premier League this afternoon.
The two top-flight clubs will go head to head at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf in the first match of Match Week 3 of the competition.
As the Yellow and Mauves search for a third win of the season, head coach Samuel Boadu has named a very formidable side that sees the experienced Kwasi Donsu starting his first match of the season.
In attack, in-form Prince Opoku Agyemang who has scored 3 goals in two matches for Medeama SC has also been given a starting role.
The match will kick off at 15:00GMT.
Medeama SC’s starting lineup for the Liberty Professionals match:
Eric Ofori Antwi (G), Samuel Appiah, Philip Osei, Daniel Egyin, Ali Outtara, Richard Boadu, Agyenim Boateng, Adjei Boakye, Prince Opoku, Kwasi Donsu, Ebenezer Ackhabi.