Hearts Of Oak Goalkeeper Richard Attah Finally Available For Selection

Ghanaian giant Accra Hearts of Oak has confirmed that new signing Richard Attah will be available for selection this weekend when they take on Ebusua Dwarfs in the Ghana Premier League.

The goalkeeper was signed on a free transfer last year after he parted ways with Elmina Sharks upon the expiry of his contract.

He has not been able to feature for the Phobians since the start of the Ghana Premier League due to his former club’s failure to release his registration papers, according to reports.

In a statement from Hearts of Oak today, they have confirmed that they have received the papers and have successfully registered the highly-rated shot-stopper for the ongoing season.

“Goalkeeper Richard Attah is available for selection for Sunday’s game with Ebusua Dwarfs having successfully gone through his registration with the club”, a tweet from the club said.

Richard Attah is now in contention to mark his competitive debut for the Rainbow lads this weekend when they take on Ebusua Dwarfs on Match Week 3 of the Ghana Premier League.