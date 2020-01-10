I'll Use My Experience To Help My Teammates, Says Legon Cities FC's Fatau Dauda
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Legon Cities goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda says he will use his experience to help improve the performance of his teammates.
The former Eyimba FC shot-stopper has rich experience having spent seasons with AshantiGold as well as the senior national team, the Black Stars.
The Royals were stunned by 3:1 Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday two fixtures.
Speaking ahead of this weekend's clash against Dreams FC, Fatau Daudu said things of such nature (second-half collapse) are bound to happen as it is a relatively young team but they will come good as the season progress.
"It is true I have experience and day in day out I try to talk to the team, for instance ahead of the Kotoko clash I told them to play without fear and give their best.
"This is a young team and some have never played in the Premier League, with time we will get better"
The 2016 champions (formerly Wa All-Stars) are 12th on the League log after two games which single point.
