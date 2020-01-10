'Appoint An Expatraite For Black Stars Coaching Job' - Alhaji Grusah Tells GFA

Owner and bankroller of King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grunsah has charged the Ghana Football Association to name an expatriate coach to succeed Kwesi Appiah as the head coach of the Black Stars.

Following the dissolution of the technical teams of the national teams, Kwesi Appiah has lost his job as the head trainer of the country’s senior national team.

According to veteran football administrator, the Ghana FA must not to use nationality or complexion as the main criteria in appointing the next coach.

He reiterated that the country currently do not have the calibre of the coaches who won the AFCON trophies for us so we should throw that notion of local coaches brings success to the national team away.

"Let speak the truth to ourselves in this country and disassociate football from politics,” he told Nhyira FM.

“Do we still have coaches with the qualities of the CK Gyamfi’s and the Osam Doudo's in the country that we are crying for a local coach?"

"I have a firm belief that when we hire a competent white coach, things will turn around for our game because coaching is about what you have been able to achieve (CV) for yourself and not because of your nationality," said Alhaji Grunsah.