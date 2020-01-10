GFA Announce Match Officials For Opening Weekend Of Division One League

Listen to article

With the Ghana National Division One League set to commence this weekend, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the Match Officials for the various matches.

All matches from the 3 Zones of the Ghanaian second tier will be played between Saturday and Sunday.

While there are several exciting fixtures to look forward to, none of the games will be telecasted on television. It is understood that the GFA is still considering bids from some media organizations to decide on the best deal.

Below is the full list of fixtures for the opening weekend of Ghana Division One League and the respective Match Officials appointed to take charge.

DIVISION ONE LEAGUE -ZONE 1

Match :BEREKUM ARSENAL Vs TECHIMAN CITY

Venue : Berekum

Ref : Boniface Anwulo

Asst.1 :Kingsley Asare

Asst.2 : Abdul Rahman Abugbilla

4th Ref : Adanney David

M/C : Mohammed Alhassan

Match : PAGA CROCODILE Vs B/A UNITED

Venue : Paga

Ref : Afaa-Ba Adey

Asst.1 : Abdul Abdul Salem

Asst.2 : Bononmia Torchia

4th Ref : Seila Mahama Adam

M/C : Abubakar Abdul Ganiwu

Match : BOFOAKWA TANO Vs RTU

Venue : Sunyani

Ref : Emmanuel Graham

Asst.1 : Isaac Duodu

Asst.2 : Augustine Afful

4th Ref : Ayaaba Ibrahim

M/C : Osei Kwadwo

Match : MIGHTY ROYALS Vs NSOATREMAN

Venue : Wamanafo

Ref : Samuel Yeboah

Asst.1 : Emmanuel Agye

Asst.2 : Kenneth Tweneboa Kodua

4th Ref : Mohammed Zakari

M/C : Kwesi Asante

Match : NKORANZA WARRIORS Vs TAMALE CITY

Venue : Nkoranza Park

Ref : Noah Joshua

Asst.1 : Akisboka A. George

Asst.2: Kwose Boniface

4th Ref: Gilbert Amoah Ayariga

M/C : Abubakari Kassim

Match : UNITY Vs YOUNG APOSTLES

Venue : Kenyase

Ref : Isaac Osei

Asst.1 : Freeman Awuloo

Asst.2 : Elijah Amoah

4th Ref : Daniel Kwame Nsiah

M/C : Nana Boamah Darko

Match : STEADFAST Vs KINTAMPO

Venue : Tamale Sports Stadium

Ref : Maale Imgerade Ireme

Asst.1 : Moro Abass Kasimpu

Asst.2 : Forkor Ali M.

4th Ref : Amadu Ibrahim

M/C : James Mornah

Match : YENDI GBEWA Vs WA SUNTAA

Venue : Tamale

Ref : Awurisa Andrews

Asst.1 : Ndebugri Eric

Asst.2 : Paul Aduko

4th Ref :Aduntera Jacob

M/C : A.A Alhassan

DIVISION ONE LEAGUE -ZONE 2

Match :ACHIKEN Vs PROUD

Venue : Bekwai

Ref : Siraj Yahya

Asst.1 : Yusif Abdul Ghaffer

Asst.2 : Mikaal-Al Fanzan

4th Ref : Joseph Kwan Addae

M/C : Amoako Williams

Match : PACIFIC HEROES Vs BYFA

Venue : Asante Akyem Agogo

Ref : Richard Antwi

Asst.1 : Eric Obuobi Addo

Asst.2 : Samuel Davor

4th Ref : Makafui Reuben Kleku

M/C : E.K Asante

Match : GOLD STARS Vs SKYY FC

Venue : Bibiani

Ref : Hassim Yakubu

Asst.1 : Kofi Kodio Matthias

Asst.2 : Azor Cletus Azapao

4th Ref : George Kuma

M/C : R.S Addae

Match : SAMARTEX Vs DEPORTIVO

Venue : Samraboi

Ref : Jacob Asafua

Asst.1 : Emmanuel Akraifie

Asst.2 : Tanko Ayube Gibrine

4th Ref : Jibreal Suleman

M/C : Emmanuel Twumasi

Match : HASAACAS Vs NEW EDUBIASE

Venue : Sekondi

Ref : Godwin Tordzo

Asst.1 : James Osafo

Asst.2 : Joshua Anane

4th Ref : Emmanuel Baah

M/C : T. K Aggrey

Match : VIPERS Vs UNISTAR

Venue : Cape Coast

Ref : Robert Mussey

Asst.1 : Paul Deyegbe

Asst.2 : Awadzi Bless

4th Ref : Franklin Akumatey

M/C : G.K Aggrey

Match : ALL BLACKS Vs STAR MADRID

Venue : Swedru

Ref : S. K Mawuli Klu

Asst.1 : Yevoo Yao

Asst.2 : Klu Bless

4th Ref : Abotsi Caleb

M/C : Kweku Buckman

Match : WASSAMAN Vs NZEMA KOTOKO

Venue : Kumasi

Ref : Emmanuel Aku Boateng

Asst.1 : Agbeshie Adams

Asst.2 : M.M Bashiru

4th Ref : Alfred Tabi

M/C : Afari Tanim

DIVISION ONE LEAGUE - ZONE 3

Match : WEAVERS Vs MIGHTY JETS

Venue : Agbozume

Ref : B. D Douglas Kpohe

Asst.1 : Sintim Musah

Asst.2: Michael Boateng

4th Ref: Daniel Boateng Atsu

M/C : Eugene Akunor

Match : ACCRA CITY Vs KRYSTAL PALACE

Venue : Accra

Ref : Daniel Oppong Amoah

Asst.1 : Patrick Appiah Kodua

Asst.2 : Anthony Appiah Mends

4th Ref : Emmanuel Eku Boateng

M/C : B. Danquah Wilson

Match : AMIDAUS Vs TEMA YOUTH

Venue : Tema

Ref : Isaac Adjanor

Asst.1 : A.F Zakari

Asst.2 : Joseph Laryea

4th Ref : Godwin Kofi Kpodo

M/C : E. Anim Nyarko

Match : PLANNERS Vs NANIA

Venue : Dansoman

Ref : Isaac Simon Bassaw

Asst.1 : Seth Yaw Kwofie

Asst.2 : Stephen Alhassan

4th Ref : Joseph Kwofie

M/C : G. E Antwi

Match : PHAR RANGERS Vs DANBORT

Venue :Akuapem Mampong

Ref : Solomon Mordey

Asst.1 : Wisdom Teye

Asst.2 : Prosper Agbezuke

4th Ref : Moro Iddrisu

M/C : V. A Davies

Match : VISION Vs ACCRA LIONS

Venue : Amanhin

Ref : Kongai M. Serge Hubert

Asst.1 : Divine Gbolomor

Asst.2 : Seth Armah Ashai

4th Ref : Peter Ansah Teye

M/C : Opoku Acheampong

Match :UNCLE T Vs KOTOKU ROYALS

Venue : Prampram

Ref : Selorm Yaw Bless

Asst.1 : Bright Agbenozevi

Asst.2 : Amenyo Barnabas

4th Ref : Apeamenyo Bright

M/C : Ali Platoe

Match :YOUNG WISE Vs HEARTS OF LIONS

Venue : Accra

Ref : Prosper Acquah

Asst.1 : Joseph Ayambila

Asst.2 : Sheriff Kweku Duah

4th Ref : James Taylor

M/C : Henry Nettey