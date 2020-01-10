GFA Announce Match Officials For Opening Weekend Of Division One League
By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
With the Ghana National Division One League set to commence this weekend, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the Match Officials for the various matches.
All matches from the 3 Zones of the Ghanaian second tier will be played between Saturday and Sunday.
While there are several exciting fixtures to look forward to, none of the games will be telecasted on television. It is understood that the GFA is still considering bids from some media organizations to decide on the best deal.
Below is the full list of fixtures for the opening weekend of Ghana Division One League and the respective Match Officials appointed to take charge.
DIVISION ONE LEAGUE -ZONE 1
Match :BEREKUM ARSENAL Vs TECHIMAN CITY
Venue : Berekum
Ref : Boniface Anwulo
Asst.1 :Kingsley Asare
Asst.2 : Abdul Rahman Abugbilla
4th Ref : Adanney David
M/C : Mohammed Alhassan
Match : PAGA CROCODILE Vs B/A UNITED
Venue : Paga
Ref : Afaa-Ba Adey
Asst.1 : Abdul Abdul Salem
Asst.2 : Bononmia Torchia
4th Ref : Seila Mahama Adam
M/C : Abubakar Abdul Ganiwu
Match : BOFOAKWA TANO Vs RTU
Venue : Sunyani
Ref : Emmanuel Graham
Asst.1 : Isaac Duodu
Asst.2 : Augustine Afful
4th Ref : Ayaaba Ibrahim
M/C : Osei Kwadwo
Match : MIGHTY ROYALS Vs NSOATREMAN
Venue : Wamanafo
Ref : Samuel Yeboah
Asst.1 : Emmanuel Agye
Asst.2 : Kenneth Tweneboa Kodua
4th Ref : Mohammed Zakari
M/C : Kwesi Asante
Match : NKORANZA WARRIORS Vs TAMALE CITY
Venue : Nkoranza Park
Ref : Noah Joshua
Asst.1 : Akisboka A. George
Asst.2: Kwose Boniface
4th Ref: Gilbert Amoah Ayariga
M/C : Abubakari Kassim
Match : UNITY Vs YOUNG APOSTLES
Venue : Kenyase
Ref : Isaac Osei
Asst.1 : Freeman Awuloo
Asst.2 : Elijah Amoah
4th Ref : Daniel Kwame Nsiah
M/C : Nana Boamah Darko
Match : STEADFAST Vs KINTAMPO
Venue : Tamale Sports Stadium
Ref : Maale Imgerade Ireme
Asst.1 : Moro Abass Kasimpu
Asst.2 : Forkor Ali M.
4th Ref : Amadu Ibrahim
M/C : James Mornah
Match : YENDI GBEWA Vs WA SUNTAA
Venue : Tamale
Ref : Awurisa Andrews
Asst.1 : Ndebugri Eric
Asst.2 : Paul Aduko
4th Ref :Aduntera Jacob
M/C : A.A Alhassan
DIVISION ONE LEAGUE -ZONE 2
Match :ACHIKEN Vs PROUD
Venue : Bekwai
Ref : Siraj Yahya
Asst.1 : Yusif Abdul Ghaffer
Asst.2 : Mikaal-Al Fanzan
4th Ref : Joseph Kwan Addae
M/C : Amoako Williams
Match : PACIFIC HEROES Vs BYFA
Venue : Asante Akyem Agogo
Ref : Richard Antwi
Asst.1 : Eric Obuobi Addo
Asst.2 : Samuel Davor
4th Ref : Makafui Reuben Kleku
M/C : E.K Asante
Match : GOLD STARS Vs SKYY FC
Venue : Bibiani
Ref : Hassim Yakubu
Asst.1 : Kofi Kodio Matthias
Asst.2 : Azor Cletus Azapao
4th Ref : George Kuma
M/C : R.S Addae
Match : SAMARTEX Vs DEPORTIVO
Venue : Samraboi
Ref : Jacob Asafua
Asst.1 : Emmanuel Akraifie
Asst.2 : Tanko Ayube Gibrine
4th Ref : Jibreal Suleman
M/C : Emmanuel Twumasi
Match : HASAACAS Vs NEW EDUBIASE
Venue : Sekondi
Ref : Godwin Tordzo
Asst.1 : James Osafo
Asst.2 : Joshua Anane
4th Ref : Emmanuel Baah
M/C : T. K Aggrey
Match : VIPERS Vs UNISTAR
Venue : Cape Coast
Ref : Robert Mussey
Asst.1 : Paul Deyegbe
Asst.2 : Awadzi Bless
4th Ref : Franklin Akumatey
M/C : G.K Aggrey
Match : ALL BLACKS Vs STAR MADRID
Venue : Swedru
Ref : S. K Mawuli Klu
Asst.1 : Yevoo Yao
Asst.2 : Klu Bless
4th Ref : Abotsi Caleb
M/C : Kweku Buckman
Match : WASSAMAN Vs NZEMA KOTOKO
Venue : Kumasi
Ref : Emmanuel Aku Boateng
Asst.1 : Agbeshie Adams
Asst.2 : M.M Bashiru
4th Ref : Alfred Tabi
M/C : Afari Tanim
DIVISION ONE LEAGUE - ZONE 3
Match : WEAVERS Vs MIGHTY JETS
Venue : Agbozume
Ref : B. D Douglas Kpohe
Asst.1 : Sintim Musah
Asst.2: Michael Boateng
4th Ref: Daniel Boateng Atsu
M/C : Eugene Akunor
Match : ACCRA CITY Vs KRYSTAL PALACE
Venue : Accra
Ref : Daniel Oppong Amoah
Asst.1 : Patrick Appiah Kodua
Asst.2 : Anthony Appiah Mends
4th Ref : Emmanuel Eku Boateng
M/C : B. Danquah Wilson
Match : AMIDAUS Vs TEMA YOUTH
Venue : Tema
Ref : Isaac Adjanor
Asst.1 : A.F Zakari
Asst.2 : Joseph Laryea
4th Ref : Godwin Kofi Kpodo
M/C : E. Anim Nyarko
Match : PLANNERS Vs NANIA
Venue : Dansoman
Ref : Isaac Simon Bassaw
Asst.1 : Seth Yaw Kwofie
Asst.2 : Stephen Alhassan
4th Ref : Joseph Kwofie
M/C : G. E Antwi
Match : PHAR RANGERS Vs DANBORT
Venue :Akuapem Mampong
Ref : Solomon Mordey
Asst.1 : Wisdom Teye
Asst.2 : Prosper Agbezuke
4th Ref : Moro Iddrisu
M/C : V. A Davies
Match : VISION Vs ACCRA LIONS
Venue : Amanhin
Ref : Kongai M. Serge Hubert
Asst.1 : Divine Gbolomor
Asst.2 : Seth Armah Ashai
4th Ref : Peter Ansah Teye
M/C : Opoku Acheampong
Match :UNCLE T Vs KOTOKU ROYALS
Venue : Prampram
Ref : Selorm Yaw Bless
Asst.1 : Bright Agbenozevi
Asst.2 : Amenyo Barnabas
4th Ref : Apeamenyo Bright
M/C : Ali Platoe
Match :YOUNG WISE Vs HEARTS OF LIONS
Venue : Accra
Ref : Prosper Acquah
Asst.1 : Joseph Ayambila
Asst.2 : Sheriff Kweku Duah
4th Ref : James Taylor
M/C : Henry Nettey