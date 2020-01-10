Kotoko Close To Extending Contract Of Sogne Yacouba

Ghana Premier League giant Kumasi Asante Kotoko is close to agreeing to a contract extension with poster boy Sogne Yacouba, club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) George Amoako has revealed.

The Burkinabe import has less than six months remaining on his contract at the club and could leave on a free transfer in the summer transfer window if his contract is not extended.

Since December 2019, the management of the Porcupine Warriors has been in talks with the forward to tie him down to a new contract but it is yet to be completed.

In an interview with Accra-based Angel FM, Kotoko CEO George Amoako has admitted that talks between the two parties have been difficult.

Nonetheless, he is confident an agreement will be reached soon with the club and Sogne Yacouba now on good terms after squashing out past feud.

“As we speak, Yacouba’s contract with Kotoko has not expired. He is a Kotoko player but you know in football sometimes when someone has the better bargaining chip, it is difficult to talk to them”, George Amoako noted.

He continued, “So far all the misunderstandings between the club and the player have been resolved. Now it is very cordial and the player has picked up beautifully. He has expressed the interest to continue and we have also expressed the interest for him to continue.

“It is now left with the monetary aspect. There is a limit Kotoko can go and he also has his aspirations so we are still in negotiations”.

Yacouba has been in fine form for the Reds since the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League started and will be key for the club if they will go all the way to lift the enviable title.