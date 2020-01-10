No Black Stars Player Can Disrespect Me - Augustine Arhinful Insists

Listen to article

Former Ghana striker, Augustine Arhinful says no Black Stars player can disrespect him should he be in charge of the Black Stars job.

The search for a new coach for the senior national team has made the headlines following the dissolution of the technical team of the national teams.

Many football fans have are of the view that the Black Stars players don’t respect the local coaches and will, therefore, opt for an expatriate coach to be in charge of the national team.

According to him, he is not ready for the national team job but should he be in charge, no player can disrespect him.

“We have a lot of coaches in the country that can handle the Black Stars,” he told Asempa FM. “For me, I don’t believe that the Black Stars players don’t respect our local coaches.

“The players are only called to play and they must, therefore, respect the coach.

“I am not ready to take charge of the Black Stars now but should I happen to be there, no player can disrespect me. I have been there before and every player must know their limit.

“Disrespecting your coach will only affect your career but I don’t think any player will ever disrespect me,” he added.