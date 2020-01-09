GHPL Coaches Pleased With GFA Initiative For Attachment Opportunities In Europe

Coaches of clubs in the Ghana Premier League seem to be very excited at the chance of upgrading their knowledge in Europe at the end of the season and they have commended the Ghana FA for the initiative.

The incentive was announced by Ghana FA boss, Kurt Okraku, at the launch of the 2019/ 2020 Ghana Premier League season on December 21, 2019 at the Accra Sports Stadium and he explained that the opportunity would go to coaches of teams that finished in the top 6 places of the league at the end of the season.

A sampling of opinions from some of the coaches in the league shows that they are happy with the chance and they are willing to work hard to be part of the group.

Dreams FC head coach, Karim Zito:

“Now, the stage has been set for the Premier League to go and learn something. I commend the FA for doing this to add value to the coaching profession in Ghana. So, we are all ready and we are fighting to meet this target. For us at Dreams FC, we are aiming to finish either in top spot or in second place.”

Kotoko head coach, Maxwell Konadu:

“I am glad that this decision came from the Ghana FA. It is a good platform for the coaches in the league and I must commend the President of the Ghana FA for this initiative.”

The Ghana FA went on to state that the coaches of the top three teams in the women’s league, coaches of the top two teams of each zone in the Division One League will also get to enjoy the chance of going to Europe.

The best 10 centre referees and 10 assistant referees will also get to benefit from the initiative at the end of the season.