Kotoko Appoints Former Defender Richard Manu As Youth Team Coach

Ghana Premier League giant Kumasi Asante Kotoko has appointed its former defender Richard Manu as a new head coach its Youth team.

The left-back was with the Porcupine Warriors between 2007 and 2010 and managed to make a name for himself. He was part of the side that won the 2008 Ghana Premier League as well as the President Cup.

After hanging his boots, he has ventured into coaching and has successfully completed his badges. He has now returned to Kotoko as a Youth team coach and has inked a five-year contract.

In an interview after the deal was completed, Richard Manu said: “I am very happy to be formally back home and looking forward to this new era. My target here is to build a crop of talented players capable of picking up positions in the senior team”.

He added, “As a club, it is important that we nurture our players, infuse our philosophy in them and guide them to fill up spaces in the senior team. That way, we will cut costs in terms of recruitment and also not sweat getting replacements for players who leave our senior team”.