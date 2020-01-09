Legon Cities FC Can Win 2019/20 Ghana Premier League, Says Former Ghana Defender

Bright Addae, a former Ghan international has said that his former Club, Legon Cities FC, formerly known as Wa All-Stars, can clinch the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League (GPL) title.

The Royals are lying 12th on the league after two matches with a point and Addae, a member of the squad that won the U-20 World Cup in Egypt, believes his former team can win the title.

Addae, who plies his trade with Serie B side, Juve Stabia, said with the talented and skilful players currently in the team, would have to train hard, respect the coach’s tactical decisions adding that with determination, the most branded team in the GPL can achieve their target.

“Legon Cities FC have good players,” he told GNA.

“They need to be determined, train hard and respect the coach’s tactical decision to achieve their target. Legon Cities is a good side. They have won the Premier League before so I know they will go far.”

Legon Cities FC will travel to Dawu to battle Dreams FC for the maximum points on Sunday, January 12 in matchday three of the GPL.